Azerbaijan elevates defense spending to new heights in 1H2025
Defense and national security spending in Azerbaijan rose by 802.5 million manat ($474 million), or 26.3 percent, in the first half of 2025. Culture, agriculture, judiciary, education, and social protection expenses also saw significant increases. Key sectors like education (2.47 billion manat, $1.46 billion) and defense (3.85 billion manat, $2.28 billion) exceeded 100 percent of planned budget.
