Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan breaks down economic results for 1H2025

Azerbaijan exported products made in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to several countries in the first six months of this year. The total export value was $5.8 million, 16 percent higher than the $5 million recorded last year. In early 2025, 45 entrepreneurs took part in 11 international events, and 13 companies showcased their products at three exhibitions.

