Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan breaks down economic results for 1H2025
Azerbaijan exported products made in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to several countries in the first six months of this year. The total export value was $5.8 million, 16 percent higher than the $5 million recorded last year. In early 2025, 45 entrepreneurs took part in 11 international events, and 13 companies showcased their products at three exhibitions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy