Azerbaijan ratifies memorandum of understanding inked with Senegal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree approving the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the State Agency for Citizen Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Public Administration and Reforms of the Republic of Senegal, Trend reports.

The MoU, signed in Baku on June 3, 2025, establishes a framework for cooperation between the two countries in areas of public administration and social innovation.

Following the entry into force of the agreement, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of its provisions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must notify the Government of Senegal once all necessary domestic procedures for the MoU’s activation are completed.

