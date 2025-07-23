Azerbaijan's real estate prices surge to new heights in 2Q2025
Apartment prices in Azerbaijan rose in the second quarter of 2025. The housing price index increased by 1.1 percent from the previous quarter, with primary market prices up 3.2 percent and resale prices up 1.1 percent. Year-on-year, the overall index jumped 13.2 percent, reflecting strong growth in both segments.
