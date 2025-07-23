Iran reports growth in debts to local banks and financial institutions
State debts to Iranian banks and financial institutions rose sharply by the end of the last Iranian year. They reached 13.2 quadrillion rials ($22.7 billion), up from 9.75 quadrillion rials ($16.8 billion) the year before. Non-state debts also increased, hitting 88.3 quadrillion rials ($152 billion).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy