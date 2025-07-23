Iran reports growth in debts to local banks and financial institutions

State debts to Iranian banks and financial institutions rose sharply by the end of the last Iranian year. They reached 13.2 quadrillion rials ($22.7 billion), up from 9.75 quadrillion rials ($16.8 billion) the year before. Non-state debts also increased, hitting 88.3 quadrillion rials ($152 billion).

