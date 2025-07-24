Azerbaijan's SOFAZ strengthens position with notable gold purchases in 1Q2025
In the second quarter, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) purchased nearly 16 tons of gold, raising the share of gold in its portfolio to almost 29 percent. Overall, SOFAZ’s assets grew by over $6 billion in the first half of the year, driven by rising gold prices and continued investment.
