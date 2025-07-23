U.S. natural gas production rises in 1H2025, set for record growth

U.S. dry natural gas production grew by 2.4% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, marking a clear recovery from the sluggish output of 2024, according to the latest market outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA). The rebound was fueled by a strong second-quarter performance and rising domestic and export demand, setting the stage for a return to sustained growth.

