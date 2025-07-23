ADB cuts growth forecasts for South and Southeast Asia
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised its growth forecast for developing Asia downward, citing persistent global trade tensions, softer domestic demand, and geopolitical uncertainty. The region is now expected to grow by 4.7% in 2025 and 4.6% in 2026, down from April’s projections.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy