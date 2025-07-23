ADB cuts growth forecasts for South and Southeast Asia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised its growth forecast for developing Asia downward, citing persistent global trade tensions, softer domestic demand, and geopolitical uncertainty. The region is now expected to grow by 4.7% in 2025 and 4.6% in 2026, down from April’s projections.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register