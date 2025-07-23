IEA expects modest growth in European gas use for 2025, decline in 2026

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Natural gas consumption in OECD Europe rose by an estimated 6.5% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, driven largely by colder winter temperatures and lower renewable power generation, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest outlook.

