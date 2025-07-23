Azerbaijan renews oil and gas price projections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. We forecast the average price of a barrel of oil at $68.6 by the end of 2025, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press briefing today, Trend reports.

He mentioned that the price of a thousand cubic meters of exported gas for that period is projected at $299.

"We expect the average price of a barrel of oil for 2026 to be $64.6.

The price of a thousand cubic meters of exported gas for the same period is expected to be $290," the chairman added.

