EBRD, CAREC discuss aligning environmental strategies in Turkmenistan's waste sector
Photo: the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia press service
The EBRD and the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) discussed potential cooperation on sustainable waste management in Turkmenistan during a meeting in Ashgabat on July 22. CAREC proposed aligning efforts with the EBRD’s new five-year environmental strategy, emphasizing the country’s need for systemic waste reforms.
