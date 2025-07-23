EBRD, CAREC discuss aligning environmental strategies in Turkmenistan's waste sector

Photo: the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia press service

The EBRD and the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) discussed potential cooperation on sustainable waste management in Turkmenistan during a meeting in Ashgabat on July 22. CAREC proposed aligning efforts with the EBRD’s new five-year environmental strategy, emphasizing the country’s need for systemic waste reforms.

