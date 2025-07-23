ADB upgrades Kazakhstan's economic forecast
According to the ADB’s latest outlook, Kazakhstan’s economy expanded by 5.6% in the first quarter of 2025, a significant acceleration from 3.8% in the same period last year. The growth was fueled by robust gains in key sectors, including transport (up 21.0%), construction (16.9%), manufacturing (8.7%), and mining (6.1%).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy