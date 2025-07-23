ADB upgrades Kazakhstan's economic forecast

According to the ADB’s latest outlook, Kazakhstan’s economy expanded by 5.6% in the first quarter of 2025, a significant acceleration from 3.8% in the same period last year. The growth was fueled by robust gains in key sectors, including transport (up 21.0%), construction (16.9%), manufacturing (8.7%), and mining (6.1%).

