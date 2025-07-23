Uzbekistan and China set to launch pilot container shipping project (Exclusive)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 23. The negotiations between the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan and representatives of China led to the signing of several memoranda of cooperation with major Chinese logistics companies aimed at developing the multimodal transport corridor China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan, a source at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport told Trend.

Among the signatories are China COSCO Shipping Logistics Co., Ltd., Sinotrans Limited, and China Railway International Multimodal Transport Co., Ltd. These companies will be involved in organizing multimodal shipments, handling customs clearance, providing digital services, and developing railway routes.

The signing of memoranda with major Chinese logistics companies opens up new opportunities for the development of the China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan – Afghanistan transport corridor. The joint efforts will not only enhance the efficiency of cargo transportation but also attract investment into the development of modern logistics infrastructure.

"The main areas of cooperation include organizing pilot shipments and regular services, developing multimodal logistics solutions, and optimizing transport schemes. Special attention is being given to supporting projects aimed at creating logistics hubs and implementing digital services for cargo tracking," the source noted.

"Specific projects are already being developed under the agreements, including pilot container shipments, joint investments in logistics infrastructure, as well as participation in consortia for route management," the source emphasized.