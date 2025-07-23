Azerbaijan-Israel ties will keep growing, says departing ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel will continue to grow, said outgoing Ambassador of Israel in Baku George Deek, Trend reports.

"Today I had the honor of meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for a farewell conversation as I conclude my mission as Israel’s ambassador. I expressed my deep gratitude to him and the MFA team for their cooperation, trust, and friendship over the past six years.

A milestone moment in our journey was the opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Israel in 2023—a historic step that reflects the growing depth of our partnership.

As I take my leave, I carry with me not only memories but also hope: that our relations will continue to grow, and that peace will prevail—in the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and beyond," Ambassador Deek wrote on his X page.