Azerbaijan-Israel ties will keep growing, says departing ambassador

Politics Materials 23 July 2025 14:24 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel will continue to grow, said outgoing Ambassador of Israel in Baku George Deek, Trend reports.

"Today I had the honor of meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for a farewell conversation as I conclude my mission as Israel’s ambassador. I expressed my deep gratitude to him and the MFA team for their cooperation, trust, and friendship over the past six years.

A milestone moment in our journey was the opening of Azerbaijan’s embassy in Israel in 2023—a historic step that reflects the growing depth of our partnership.

As I take my leave, I carry with me not only memories but also hope: that our relations will continue to grow, and that peace will prevail—in the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and beyond," Ambassador Deek wrote on his X page.

