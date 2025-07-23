Israeli Ambassador concludes diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23.​ The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to Azerbaijan, George Deek, on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in the country on July 23, Trend reports via Azerbaijani MFA.

Minister Bayramov expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Deek for his effective diplomatic service and wished him success in his future endeavors.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as the regional situation. Collaboration in political, economic, trade, energy, investment, and humanitarian fields was praised, with both parties emphasizing the strong potential for further development of relations.

The parties expressed concerns over the tense situation in the Middle East, with Azerbaijan reaffirming its support for peace and stability in the region and its readiness to contribute to this process.

Ambassador Deek noted that he would always remember his six-year tenure as Israel’s ambassador to Azerbaijan and expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his mission.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

