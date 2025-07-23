UK launches global child care reform initiative with Bulgaria (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, Georg Georgiev, held a bilateral working meeting with the British Foreign Secretary David Lammy during a one-day working visit to London at the invitation of the British side, Trend reports.

The meeting took place within the framework of the active political dialogue between the two countries, which is developing based on the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed in October 2023.

The two ministers discussed the progress and future prospects of the strategic partnership in key areas, including security and defense, economy and trade, education, science, innovation, and high technology.

“Our relations have never been more dynamic. Security and stability in Europe, new technologies, and education are areas where we can achieve even bolder results,” said Minister Georgiev.

Minister David Lammy emphasized: “Bulgaria is an important partner of the United Kingdom in Europe – from Black Sea security to the development of high technologies. Our common interest is clear – a safer and more prosperous continent.”

A special focus of the talks was cooperation in countering illegal migration and fighting organized crime. Minister Lammy expressed gratitude to Bulgaria for its active role and close cooperation in this field. “The fight against illegal migration is a shared responsibility. For Bulgaria, it is a matter of honor to contribute to the security of all European citizens,” Minister Georgiev stressed.

An important topic on the agenda was also the progress of the British global initiative to reform child care, launched in January 2025 in Sofia. “Bulgaria was chosen to launch this initiative because it is an example of successful reform in support of children. Your experience inspires and shows that institutions can be replaced with genuine family care,” Minister Lammy stated. “Support for children and families is an investment in the future. Bulgaria’s experience proves that reforms are possible when there is political will and a positive attitude towards such an important process,” Minister Georgiev added.

