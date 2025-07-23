Azerbaijan details financing allocations for projects in Nakhchivan
Azerbaijan’s Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF) allocated 7.4 million manat ($4.35 million) to support 77 projects in Nakhchivan during the first half of 2025. Most loans went to industry, agriculture, and services, creating 80 new jobs. The number of partner credit institutions doubled year-on-year, reaching eight.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy