Azerbaijan details financing allocations for projects in Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan’s Entrepreneurship Development Fund (EDF) allocated 7.4 million manat ($4.35 million) to support 77 projects in Nakhchivan during the first half of 2025. Most loans went to industry, agriculture, and services, creating 80 new jobs. The number of partner credit institutions doubled year-on-year, reaching eight.

