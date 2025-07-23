Azerbaijan counts turnover recorded via next-gen cash registers in Nakhchivan
Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Turnover through new-generation cash registers in Nakhchivan reached nearly 228.9 million manat ($134.6 million) in the first half of 2025. This marks a 19.6 percent increase from the same period last year. VAT refunds under the “Get Your VAT Back” project also rose, totaling 808,400 manat ($475,500).
