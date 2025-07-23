Azerbaijan updates its economic growth forecast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. We predict GDP in Azerbaijan to grow by three percent and the non-oil sector by 4.2 percent by the end of this year, the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on the interest rate corridor parameters today, Trend reports.

"For 2026, we predict economic growth of 2.2 percent, and 4.3 percent in the non-oil sector," Kazimov emphasized.

In 2024, GDP amounting to 126.3 billion manat ($74.3 billion) or 4.1 percent more compared to the previous year was produced in Azerbaijan.

