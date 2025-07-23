Azerbaijani defense industry marks milestone with signing ceremony at IDEF 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, along with other senior Ministry officials, participated in the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) during the visit to the Republic of Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation conducted a thorough inspection of the weapons, equipment, and military vehicles exhibited by leading defense industry companies from around the world at the international fair, and engaged in meetings with their management.

During the meetings, an in-depth exchange of views took place regarding various aspects of military-technical cooperation, future development prospects, and other matters of common interest.

Within the framework of the exhibition, several agreements were signed with the participation of Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Agil Gurbanov, as well as representatives of MIRAS Military-Industrial Company LLC, operating under the Ministry of Defense, and “Azersilah” Defence Industry Holding CJSC under the Ministry of Defence Industry.