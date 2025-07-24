Azerbaijan's Oil Fund jacks up foreign exchange sales in 6M2025
In the first half of 2025, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) sold $3.72 billion via auctions carried out by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.This amount rose by $294.7 million, or 8.6 percent, compared to $3.42 billion sold during the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy