Azerbaijan's Oil Fund jacks up foreign exchange sales in 6M2025

In the first half of 2025, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) sold $3.72 billion via auctions carried out by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.This amount rose by $294.7 million, or 8.6 percent, compared to $3.42 billion sold during the same period last year.

