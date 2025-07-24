Kazakhstan unveils historic investment to power Astana’s growth in 2024

In 2024, Astana attracted nearly 2 trillion tenge ($3.7 billion) in investments, marking a significant increase from the previous year. The city is set to see substantial growth with planned projects worth around 100 billion tenge, expected to generate 3,000 new jobs.

