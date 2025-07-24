Uzbek-Oman investment company eyes future projects in energy and digital tech

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
24 July 2025
Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 24. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, met with Omar Bahram, CEO of the Uzbek-Oman investment company discussed future projects in energy and digital technologies, Trend reports.

The parties discussed ways to further strengthen their mutually beneficial cooperation. Special attention was given to the current status of ongoing projects involving the company, as well as plans.

In particular, they explored opportunities for new investment initiatives across key sectors, including industry, agriculture, food and chemical industries, energy, digital technologies, and other priority areas.

The Uzbek-Oman Investment Company plays a leading role in enhancing Uzbekistan’s investment climate by fostering sustainable growth, attracting strategic investments, and supporting key industries that drive economic development and innovation.

