Kazakhstan taps Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Deutsche Bank for railway upgrade
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan Railways, supported by Samruk-Kazyna, secured a syndicated loan of up to 480 million Swiss francs from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and Deutsche Bank to fund key projects of the Trans-Kazakhstan railway corridor. This financing supports the accelerated development of the corridor, including the construction of the Moyinty - Kyzylzhar line and infrastructure modernization.
