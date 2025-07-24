Uzbekistan, Georgia report significant growth in trade and industrial co-op

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

Trade between Uzbekistan and Georgia has surged, growing 3.5 times over the past five years, with a 50% jump recorded in 2024 alone. The two countries are now intensifying industrial and transport cooperation through newly formed joint working mechanisms.

