Somalia spotlights potential areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan and Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Somalia can cooperate with Azerbaijan and Türkiye in a number of areas, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Türkiye and Somalia have very strong relations. We have relations in the fields of trade, security, and natural resources.

The three countries can cooperate in a number of areas.

Türkiye is a very good partner for us. We see the same attitude from Azerbaijan," he pointed out.