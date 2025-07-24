Azerbaijani and Somalian FMs review newly initiated joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. We exchanged views on projects, implementation of which has already been started, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Abdisalam Abdi Ali in Baku today, Trend reports.

"We held discussions on the development of natural resources, investments in several areas, and the implementation of ASAN Service in Somalia. Initial steps have already been taken," the minister noted.