Azerbaijani Oil Fund spills beans on its revenue from ACG field in 1H2025

Revenue from the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) oil field brought the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) 4.4 billion manat ($2.6 billion) during the first half of 2025. This marks a decline of 682 million manat ($402 million) or 13.3 percent compared to the same period last year, when revenue totaled $3 billion (5.1 billion manat).

