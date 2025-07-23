ADB warns of rising price pressures in Kazakhstan

According to the ADB’s latest economic update, Kazakhstan posted the highest inflation rate in the Caucasus and Central Asia in the first five months of 2025, reaching 10.1% - up from 9.0% in the same period last year. The rise is largely attributed to increases in utility tariffs, which continue to fuel consumer price growth despite the National Bank of Kazakhstan’s tight monetary stance.

