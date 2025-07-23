Tajikistan and Bahrain explore new horizons in humanitarian cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 23. Tajikistan and the Royal Bahrain Humanitarian Foundation are exploring new avenues for cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, Trend reports via Tajik Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

This was discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain (with residence in Riyadh), Akram Karimi, and the Secretary General of the Foundation, Sheikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, held on July 20 in Manama.

The sides exchanged views on expanding bilateral collaboration in charitable and humanitarian efforts. The Royal Bahrain Humanitarian Foundation, established in 2001 by decree of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, is actively engaged in supporting vulnerable communities in Bahrain and abroad.