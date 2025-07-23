Regional trade boosted by multi-million dollar deals on Turkmenistan exchange
Active trading on Turkmenistan’s foreign trade market on July 22 resulted in major contracts for liquefied gas, chemical fertilizers, and textiles with partners from Afghanistan, the UAE, Türkiye, and Kyrgyzstan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy