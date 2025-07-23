Debut container train sent along Middle Corridor from China's Shanxi province to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The subsidiary of Kazakhstan Railways, KTZ Express, implemented the multimodal transportation of the first container train from Shanxi province (China) to Azerbaijan on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (ТITR), Trend reports, citing Kazakhstan Railways.

"The train was formed in the Zhongdin logistics center in Jinzhong. It included 50 standard containers with sets of photovoltaic modules with a total weight of more than 1150 tons. The train transited the territory of Kazakhstan and arrived at the port of Aktau, from where the cargo was delivered to Azerbaijan by sea," the source said.

The company expressed confidence that the launch of a new route from northern China along the Middle Corridor demonstrates the increasing importance of TITR, and also strengthens the status of Kazakhstan as a key transit link in the logistics of Eurasia.

"Kazakhstan Railways continues to develop multimodal solutions, ensuring reliable and fast delivery of goods from China to the CIS countries, the Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe", the source noted.

KTZ Express is a subsidiary company of the national railway operator of Kazakhstan - Kazakhstan Railways. The company specializes in providing services for international and domestic cargo transportation, as well as logistics.

