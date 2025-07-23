Uzbekistan unveils fresh data on foreign-invested enterprises

As of July 1, 2025, Uzbekistan hosts 16,685 enterprises with foreign investment, with trade leading as the dominant sector, accounting for over 36% of these businesses. The foreign-invested enterprises span diverse industries, highlighting Uzbekistan’s growing appeal across sectors such as industry, construction, and information technology.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register