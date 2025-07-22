Azerbaijan awards media reps with jubilee medals for contribution to dev't of national press

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Several Azerbaijani media representatives have been awarded the commemorative medal "150th Anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press" in recognition of their contributions to the development of journalism, Trend reports.
The following journalists received commemorative awards in recognition of their service.
Roza Taghiyeva
Dagbey Ismayilov
Jahangir Mammadli
Mirshahin Agayev
Flora Khalilzade
Vasif Guliyev
Gakhilya Huseynova
Gulu Maharramli
Vusala Mahirgizi
Muslim Hasanov
Bakhtiyar Garaja.
