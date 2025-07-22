Kazakhstan enhances transparency in subsoil use with new online platform

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has automated the process of issuing mining allotments through a new digital platform, reducing procedural stages by 45 percent. The reform, announced at a government meeting, aims to boost transparency, efficiency, and user trust in subsoil use administration.

