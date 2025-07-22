Slovenia cuts unemployment aid while boosting pensions, healthcare

Slovenia spent 14.8 billion euros on social protection in 2023 — a 7.2% increase from the previous year. While spending on pensions, healthcare, and family support rose significantly, its share in GDP slightly declined. Here's a breakdown of where the money went and what it means for the country’s welfare system.

