Azerbaijan and Kenya ink landmark MoU on energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Azerbaijan and Kenya have signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We had a meeting in online format with Kenya's Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Opiyo Wandayi. In the course of the meeting, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum of the Republic of Kenya signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of energy.

The document envisages the promotion of joint investments and cooperation to improve energy infrastructure, particularly grids, as well as oil and gas, including LNG, electricity, and renewable energy.

This initiative is an important step in terms of expanding the geography of Azerbaijan's energy cooperation and expanding opportunities to enter new markets," the publication reads.