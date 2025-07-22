Azerbaijan lifts curtain on Czech corporate presence in country

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. A total of 25 Czech companies operate in Azerbaijan in the fields of agriculture, industry, transport, construction, trade, and services, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

This issue was addressed during discussions on the development of economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

Specifically, during the visit of Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov to the Czech Republic, discussions were held at a roundtable with Czech businessmen on promoting cooperation between business circles.

As part of the visit, a roundtable was held in Prague with the participation of Czech business representatives.

The minister emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are based on mutual trust and common strategic priorities. It was noted that the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed in 2015 is important for the development of long-term cooperation.

Economic and trade relations with the Czech Republic are developing. According to information, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to approximately $485 million from January through June 2025.

Moreover, it was stated that there are broad prospects for cooperation in the investment sphere. The “Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments” signed in 2011 provides a strong legal basis for joint projects as well as capital flows.

The meeting highlighted the potential for effective cooperation with the Czech Republic in energy, transport, industry, trade, and other areas. Information was provided about Azerbaijan’s favorable business and investment environment, the Alat Free Economic Zone, industrial parks, opportunities created for investors in liberated territories, and transportation-transit potential. Czech businessmen were invited to active cooperation.

At the event, Director General of the European Union and Foreign Trade Department of the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Industry and Trade David Muller emphasized the country’s mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Extensive opportunities for partnership in various fields, including strengthening cooperation between the business communities of both countries, were noted.

It was stated that Czech companies are interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan.

Discussions were held at the roundtable on promoting business relations.

Presentations on the activities and products of Czech Chemoprojekt, Czechoslovak Group, Mavel, Omnipol, Shkoda, TES VSETIN, and VSL Group Activities companies were held at the event, and questions were answered.

