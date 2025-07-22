Romania doubles oil imports from Azerbaijan in 1H2025
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 686,000 tons of crude oil and related products worth $378 million to Romania. This marks a $165.8 million or 1.8-fold increase in value and a 341,500-ton or 2-fold rise in volume from the same period last year. Romania ranked 4th among Azerbaijan’s top oil importers during the period.
