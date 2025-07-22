Romania doubles oil imports from Azerbaijan in 1H2025

In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 686,000 tons of crude oil and related products worth $378 million to Romania. This marks a $165.8 million or 1.8-fold increase in value and a 341,500-ton or 2-fold rise in volume from the same period last year. Romania ranked 4th among Azerbaijan’s top oil importers during the period.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register