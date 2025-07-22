Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, Czech Republic explore new horizons in transport and transit (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 22 July 2025 16:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Czech Republic explore new horizons in transport and transit (PHOTO)
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22.​ Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have held discussions on strengthening ties in the fields of transport and transit, the country's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on X page, Trend reports.

"During our visit to the Czech Republic, we met with the country’s Minister of Transport, Martin Kupka, to discuss collaboration in transport and transit and to review infrastructure development projects.

We also explored proposals aimed at strengthening the innovation ecosystem, advancing the space industry, and supporting startups," the publication reads.

Tags:
