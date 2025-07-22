Italy multiplies oil import from Azerbaijan in 6M2025

Azerbaijan exported 6.8 million tons of crude oil and related products worth $3.6 billion to Italy in the first half of this year. Compared to the same period in 2024, export value increased by $881 million (32.4%) and volume by 2.5 million tons (59.6%). Italy was the top importer of Azerbaijani oil during this period.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register