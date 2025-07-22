Today, Azerbaijan has secured its rightful place in the international system - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Today, the Republic of Azerbaijan is a strong state that pursues an independent foreign policy, has gained the status of a political and economic center of the region, and has secured its rightful place in the international system, said President Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory message to Azerbaijani media representatives on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the national press, Trend reports.

“The country’s current development has also increased the authority of the Azerbaijani media in the global information network and enhanced its competitiveness,” the head of state noted.

“To ensure that our national press further strengthens its presence in the global information space in the coming period, several factors will play a leading role — including improving media literacy, adopting the most advanced communication technologies, ensuring effective and flexible communication, increasing activity on social media platforms, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and combating disinformation and fake news,” President Ilham Aliyev added.