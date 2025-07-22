Azerbaijan and North Macedonia explore opportunities to diversify economic cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, recently made a business visit to North Macedonia, focusing on deepening bilateral relations and expanding economic cooperation, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation met with North Macedonia’s President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, who praised the growing friendship between the two countries and expressed support for strengthening their partnership.

Minister Jabbarov highlighted the fast-paced development of economic and trade ties with North Macedonia and emphasized the strong potential for further collaboration. He stressed the importance of launching joint projects and initiatives and provided an overview of Azerbaijan’s economic strengths and priority areas for future cooperation.

In a meeting with Afrim Gashi, Speaker of the North Macedonian Assembly, Jabbarov underlined the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation and expanding collaboration in trade, investment, and other sectors. Both sides acknowledged significant potential for joint economic activities and discussed opportunities in energy, trade, investment, and legal frameworks.

During talks with North Macedonia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment and Physical Planning, Izet Mexhiti, Azerbaijan’s favorable investment climate and strategic geographic location as a transit hub were highlighted. The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation on joint initiatives, projects, and strengthening partnerships in both traditional and renewable energy sectors.

At a meeting with North Macedonia’s Minister of Economy and Labor, Besar Durmishi, the focus was on intensifying cooperation in trade, investment, energy, tourism, and transport. Both parties expressed keen interest in advancing priority projects and promoting business ties between their countries.

Minister Jabbarov also met with Orhan Murtezani, North Macedonia’s Minister of European Affairs, where they discussed Azerbaijan’s long-term strategic initiatives, regional and global projects, and ongoing investment efforts. The conversation highlighted opportunities to boost cooperation in energy, investment, trade, tourism, and agriculture, emphasizing the mutual benefits of diversifying their partnership.