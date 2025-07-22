Tajikistan predicts breakthrough expansion in aluminum industry

Photo: Tajikistan Aluminum Company

Tajikistan forecasts an average annual growth of about 20 percent in primary aluminum production through 2028, with expected output rising to nearly 190 thousand tons. Production and exports increased significantly in 2024, reflecting the strategic role of TALCO and the aluminum sector in the national economy.

