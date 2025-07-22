TBC Bank named Georgia’s best digital bank by Euromoney

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. TBC Bank has been recognized as Georgia’s Best Digital Bank by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, a prestigious acknowledgment of the bank’s progress and innovation in the digital banking space, Trend reports.

The international financial publication also named TBC Bank the country’s Best Bank for Research, highlighting its recent advances in financial market analysis and the successful integration of artificial intelligence tools within its research division.

Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of TBC Bank Group, welcomed the recognition, stating: “We are proud to receive these prestigious awards. It reinforces our position as a digital banking leader in Georgia, delivering seamless customer experiences across onboarding, daily banking, investments, and more. Winning the research award highlights the strength of our in-house expertise and our commitment to providing timely, data-driven insights that empower our clients to make informed financial decisions.”

TBC Bank Group, which includes the bank and its subsidiaries, holds a leading position in Georgia’s financial sector, with a market share of 38.0% in customer loans and 36.9% in customer deposits as of 31 March 2025, according to the National Bank of Georgia.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence have been recognizing industry leaders globally for over five decades. The awards are based on rigorous analysis and are considered a benchmark of performance, innovation, and strategic leadership in the banking sector.