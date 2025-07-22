EBRD backs ENGIE Romania to boost renewable projects
Photo: EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a €90 million loan to ENGIE Romania to support the development of new renewable energy projects. The funding aims to boost Romania’s green energy capacity by at least 250MW by 2028, reinforcing the country’s transition to a more sustainable energy future.
