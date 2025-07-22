Kazakhstan sets ambitious targets for sustainable oil refining by 2040
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan approved a long-term oil refining strategy that includes expanding refining capacity to 17 million tons and increasing exports to 30 percent of production by 2040. The plan integrates sustainability principles and digitalization projects to strengthen the country’s regional energy role.
