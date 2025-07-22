Azerbaijan’s petroleum revenue takes hit in 1H2025
In the first half of this year, Azerbaijan exported 281,700 tons of oil and petroleum products (excluding crude), valued at $140.7 million. This represents a 9.3 percent decrease in volume and a 34.2 percent drop in value compared to the same period last year. These products made up 1.09 percent of the country’s total exports during the reporting period.
