Azerbaijan’s petroleum revenue takes hit in 1H2025

In the first half of this year, Azerbaijan exported 281,700 tons of oil and petroleum products (excluding crude), valued at $140.7 million. This represents a 9.3 percent decrease in volume and a 34.2 percent drop in value compared to the same period last year. These products made up 1.09 percent of the country’s total exports during the reporting period.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register