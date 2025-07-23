Azerbaijan reveals oil and gas sector budget revenue figures for 6M2025

Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector budget revenues surpassed forecasts, reaching over 9.5 billion manat in the first half of the year, marking an increase of nearly 730 million manat compared to last year. Overall state budget revenues exceeded 19.8 billion manat, while expenditures rose to more than 17 billion manat during the same period.

