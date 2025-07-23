Azerbaijan reveals oil and gas sector budget revenue figures for 6M2025
Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector budget revenues surpassed forecasts, reaching over 9.5 billion manat in the first half of the year, marking an increase of nearly 730 million manat compared to last year. Overall state budget revenues exceeded 19.8 billion manat, while expenditures rose to more than 17 billion manat during the same period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy