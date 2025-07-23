Uzbekistan launches new textile factory with significant investment
A new textile plant has opened in Nurafshan, Tashkent region, marking a significant development in Uzbekistan’s industrial sector. With an $11 million investment, the Elittex factory aims to boost fabric production and dyeing, creating new jobs and strengthening the country’s export potential.
